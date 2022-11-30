Victoria's Secret falls after comparable sales decline into holiday season

Nov. 30, 2022 4:28 PM ETVictoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Victoria"s Secret

kokkai

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) fell in late trading on Wednesday after the retailer posted a mixed Q3 earnings report.

Total sales were down 8.5% to $1.318B. North America sales were 11.7% lower during the quarter and international sales were off 42.8%. Comparable sales declined 11% for the quarter.

Adjusted operating income was $43M vs. $108M a year ago. The OI tally was higher than VSCO's guidance range of $10M to $40M. Q3 EPS of $0.29 was ahead of the consensus mark of $0.23.

Looking ahead, VSCO expects Q4 sales to decrease in the high-single digit range compared to last year’s fourth quarter net sales of $2.175B. At this forecasted level of sales, operating income is expected to be in the range of $240M to $290M vs. $271M consensus. Net income per share is estimated to be in the range of $2.00 to $2.45 for the quarter vs. the consensus mark of $2.31.

CEO statement: "Led by our two category-defining brands and merchandise leadership positions in intimates and beauty, we remain confident in our ability to deliver our long-term financial targets, reinvest in our business, and return value to our shareholders."

Shares of VSCO shed 4.11% in after-hours trading to $46.00 vs. the 52-week range of $26.17 to $65.20.

Victoria's Secret (VSCO) is still swapping hands well above the 200-day moving average.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.