Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) fell in late trading on Wednesday after the retailer posted a mixed Q3 earnings report.

Total sales were down 8.5% to $1.318B. North America sales were 11.7% lower during the quarter and international sales were off 42.8%. Comparable sales declined 11% for the quarter.

Adjusted operating income was $43M vs. $108M a year ago. The OI tally was higher than VSCO's guidance range of $10M to $40M. Q3 EPS of $0.29 was ahead of the consensus mark of $0.23.

Looking ahead, VSCO expects Q4 sales to decrease in the high-single digit range compared to last year’s fourth quarter net sales of $2.175B. At this forecasted level of sales, operating income is expected to be in the range of $240M to $290M vs. $271M consensus. Net income per share is estimated to be in the range of $2.00 to $2.45 for the quarter vs. the consensus mark of $2.31.

CEO statement: "Led by our two category-defining brands and merchandise leadership positions in intimates and beauty, we remain confident in our ability to deliver our long-term financial targets, reinvest in our business, and return value to our shareholders."

Shares of VSCO shed 4.11% in after-hours trading to $46.00 vs. the 52-week range of $26.17 to $65.20.

Victoria's Secret (VSCO) is still swapping hands well above the 200-day moving average.