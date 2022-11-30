Ooma Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.02, revenue of $56.7M beats by $1.66M
- Ooma press release (NYSE:OOMA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $56.7M (+15.3% Y/Y) beats by $1.66M.
Business Outlook: For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Ooma expects:
Total revenue in the range of $56.3 million to $56.6 million vs $56.49M Consensus.
GAAP net loss in the range of $0.7 million to $1.0 million and GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.03 to $0.04 vs $0.12 Consensus.
Non-GAAP net income in the range of $3.5 million to $3.8 million and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.14 to $0.15.
For the full fiscal year 2023, Ooma expects:
Total revenue in the range of $216.0 million to $216.3 million vs $212.79M
GAAP net loss in the range of $4.0 million to $4.3 million, and GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.16 to $0.18 vs $0.48 Consensus.
Non-GAAP net income in the range of $13.0 million to $13.3 million, and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.51 to $0.53.
