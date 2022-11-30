La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) stock slid in after hours trading on Wednesday as cautious guidance overshadowed record results for the fiscal second quarter.

For its fiscal second quarter, the Michigan-based furniture manufacturer posted beats on top and bottom lines. Additionally, adjusted operating margin increased 100 basis points to 10% despite supply chain and inflation headwinds.

“We delivered record second-quarter sales and operating performance in a challenging environment led by our company-owned Retail business,” CEO Melinda D. Whittington said. “Strong supply chain execution in the period allowed us to reduce our backlog and improve service to customers and consumers as we continue to shorten lead times and move closer to delivering on our brand promise — quality custom furniture with speed to market.”

Still, Whittington remained cautious on the road ahead, pointing to “near-term macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds that have slowed the pace of written sales'' into the company’s fiscal third quarter. CFO Bob Lucian added that both sales and operating margin are due to contract sharply.

“As we successfully reduce our backlog to enable pre-pandemic consumer lead times, we expect the second half of our fiscal year to be impacted by continued external headwinds on consumer demand,” he said. “As a result, we estimate delivered sales for the fiscal 2023 third quarter to be in a range of about $525 million to $535 million, and consolidated non-GAAP operating margin to be in a range of about 7.0% to 7.5%.”

Shares of La-Z-Boy (LZB) fell 4.04% in after hours trading on light volume.

