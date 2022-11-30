General Electric's board approves spin-off of healthcare business

Former General Electric Lighting Factory. Financial troubles have forced GE to seek buyers for several divisions, including lighting and healthcare IV

  • The board of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has approved a spin-off of its healthcare business, GE Healthcare Holding.
  • The healthcare unit is expected to be converted into a corporation and renamed GE HealthCare Technologies before the spin-off.
  • GE Healthcare is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on Jan. 4, 2023, under the ticker GEHC.
  • The company's board has approved a distribution to GE shareholders of at least 80.1% of the outstanding shares of GE HealthCare.
  • Shareholders will receive one share of GE HealthCare for every three shares of GE held on Dec. 16.
  • The distribution is likely to occur after market close on Jan. 3, 2023.
  • GE shares were trading +0.43% post-market.
  • Source: Press Release

