General Electric's board approves spin-off of healthcare business
- The board of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has approved a spin-off of its healthcare business, GE Healthcare Holding.
- The healthcare unit is expected to be converted into a corporation and renamed GE HealthCare Technologies before the spin-off.
- GE Healthcare is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on Jan. 4, 2023, under the ticker GEHC.
- The company's board has approved a distribution to GE shareholders of at least 80.1% of the outstanding shares of GE HealthCare.
- Shareholders will receive one share of GE HealthCare for every three shares of GE held on Dec. 16.
- The distribution is likely to occur after market close on Jan. 3, 2023.
