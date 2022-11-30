Apartment List's national median rent index dropped 1% during November, the third straight month-over-month decline and the largest single-month drop since it started the index in 2017, the company said on its blog.

"The timing of the recent cooldown in the rental market is consistent with the typical seasonal trend, but its magnitude has been notably sharper than what we’ve seen in the past, suggesting that the recent swing to falling rents is reflective of a broader shift in market conditions beyond seasonality alone," it said

It expects rent to continue declining in the coming months as the winter season is typically a slow one for the rental market.

Note that apartment REIT stocks started lagging the S&P 500 in October as seen in this chart. In the past year Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has dropped 27%, AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) has slid 26%, and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has declined 24%.

The Y/Y pace of rent increases is also moderating. From January through November 2022, rents rose 4.7%, dramatically less than the 18% growth experienced in the same period in 2021.

The vacancy rate increased to 5.7% from a low of 4.1% last fall, but still lower than the prepandemic norm. And rents declined in 93 of the country's 100 largest city in October, Apartment List said. Seattle saw the biggest drop, falling 2.6% from the previous month.

While rent is falling, it will take a while before it filters into inflation numbers. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a speech on Wednesday that housing inflation tends to lag other prices due to the slow rate at which the stock of rental leases turns over. He expects overall housing services inflation to continue rising into next year.

"But as long as new lease inflation keeps falling, we would expect housing services inflation to begin falling sometime next year," he said. "Indeed, a decline in this inflation underlies most forecasts of declining inflation."

Earlier, Chair Powell said he needs more evidence that inflation is actually declining.