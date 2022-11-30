Fannie Mae's October book of business gains at 1.2% annualized rate
Nov. 30, 2022 4:40 PM ETFederal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)FMCCBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Fannie Mae's (OTCQB:FNMA) guaranty book of business rose at a compounded annualized rate of 1.2% in October, easing a bit from the 1.6% increase in September, according to the government-sponsored enterprise's monthly summary dated Wednesday.
- The book of business gained 3.8% year-to-date on a compounded growth rate, trailing the 7.0% pace for all of 2021.
- Its conventional single-family serious delinquency rate edged down two basis points to 0.67%, while the multifamily serious delinquency rate ticked up one basis point to 0.27%.
- FNMA's exposure to Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) collateral that was included in outstanding Fannie resecuritizations stood at $237.7B.
