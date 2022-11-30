Fannie Mae's October book of business gains at 1.2% annualized rate

Nov. 30, 2022 4:40 PM ETFederal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)FMCCBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Fannie Mae's (OTCQB:FNMA) guaranty book of business rose at a compounded annualized rate of 1.2% in October, easing a bit from the 1.6% increase in September, according to the government-sponsored enterprise's monthly summary dated Wednesday.
  • The book of business gained 3.8% year-to-date on a compounded growth rate, trailing the 7.0% pace for all of 2021.
  • Its conventional single-family serious delinquency rate edged down two basis points to 0.67%, while the multifamily serious delinquency rate ticked up one basis point to 0.27%.
  • FNMA's exposure to Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) collateral that was included in outstanding Fannie resecuritizations stood at $237.7B.
  • Previously, (Nov. 3) Fannie Mae Q3 earnings slide as lower home prices lead to higher credit expense.

