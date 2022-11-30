Seanergy Maritime Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 beats by $0.02, revenue of $33.98M beats by $5.88M

Nov. 30, 2022 4:41 PM ETSeanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Seanergy Maritime press release (NASDAQ:SHIP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $33.98M (-29.5% Y/Y) beats by $5.88M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $19.0 million in Q3 2022, as compared to $32.2 million in Q3 2021.
  • Quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share for Q3 2022 - total cash dividends of $0.125 per share in 2022 to date
  • Dividends represent 25% yield based on our closing price on November 29, 2022
  • Total buybacks of convertible notes, warrants and shares of $26.7 million completed since Q4 2021
  • New financing and refinancing transactions totaling $108.3 million within 2022 with improved pricing and overall loan terms - no remaining loan maturities until Q4 2023.
  • Q4 TCE Guidance: As of the date hereof, approximately 72% of the Company fleet’s expected operating days in the fourth quarter of 2022 have been fixed at an estimated TCE of approximately $18,500.
  • Shares +0.52%.

