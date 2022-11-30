Stark to assume CFO duties temporarily at WeightWatchers after O'Keefe leaves
Nov. 30, 2022 4:45 PM ETWW International, Inc. (WW)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- WW International (NASDAQ:WW) said Wednesday that Amy O'Keefe will be leaving her role as chief financial officer effective December 2, 2022.
- Heather Stark, who has been with the company for 12 years, will assume the role of interim principal financial officer. Stark was most recently Head of North American Finance at the company.
- O'Keefe expects to remain with the company until December 31, 2022 to support the finance team for the remainder of the year.
- The company also announced the appointment of Tiffany Stevenson as its new chief people officer, and named David Cohen chief data officer.
- Stevenson will join WW in January 2023 and previously served as chief people officer at Patreon.
