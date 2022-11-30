Boeing (NYSE:BA) was the biggest gainer among large-cap industrial stocks in November with a 26% advance. Most of those gains happened in the first half of the month after the airplane maker provided an upbeat forecast at its investor day.

Industrial stocks ended November with the second straight month of gains to the highest level since March. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings include the biggest companies in the manufacturing sector, rose 7.8% in November, adding to a 14% gain the previous month.

The advance culminated with a 1.7% gain on Wednesday, as comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spurred a broad rally. He said the central bank is on course to reduce the level of interest rake hikes at its December meeting.