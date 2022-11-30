Aura Biosciences announces stock offering, size not disclosed
Nov. 30, 2022 4:55 PM ETAura Biosciences, Inc. (AURA)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) said Wednesday it launched an underwritten public offering of its common stock without disclosing the size or the number of shares to be offered.
Aura said it also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock offered in the public offering under the same terms and conditions.
SVB Securities, Cowen and Evercore ISI are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering and JMP Securities, a Citizens Company and BTIG are acting as co-managers for the offering.
