Aura Biosciences announces stock offering, size not disclosed

Nov. 30, 2022 4:55 PM ETAura Biosciences, Inc. (AURA)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor

  • Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) said Wednesday it launched an underwritten public offering of its common stock without disclosing the size or the number of shares to be offered. 

  • Aura said it also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock offered in the public offering under the same terms and conditions.

  • SVB Securities, Cowen and Evercore ISI are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering and JMP Securities, a Citizens Company and BTIG are acting as co-managers for the offering.

