Shoals Technologies CEO steps down

Nov. 30, 2022 4:55 PM ETShoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Shoals Technologies' (NASDAQ:SHLS) CEO Jason Whitaker has decided to step down from the role due to health reason in early 2023, the company told on Wednesday. 
  • Whitaker will remain with the company in an advisory role until mid-March 2023 while chairman Brad Forth leads the search for a new CEO.
  • "We are grateful to Jason for his contributions to Shoals over his 13-year tenure with the Company, and we appreciate his continued commitment while we identify his replacement," chairman of electrical balance of systems company said.
  • SHLS shares are down 3.5% in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

