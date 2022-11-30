Shoals Technologies CEO steps down
Nov. 30, 2022
- Shoals Technologies' (NASDAQ:SHLS) CEO Jason Whitaker has decided to step down from the role due to health reason in early 2023, the company told on Wednesday.
- Whitaker will remain with the company in an advisory role until mid-March 2023 while chairman Brad Forth leads the search for a new CEO.
- "We are grateful to Jason for his contributions to Shoals over his 13-year tenure with the Company, and we appreciate his continued commitment while we identify his replacement," chairman of electrical balance of systems company said.
- SHLS shares are down 3.5% in after-hours trading on Wednesday.
