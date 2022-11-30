ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) -1.1% post-market Wednesday after saying it expects FY 2023 net income of $224M-$238M, with projected earnings per share of $4.02-$4.26, below the $4.38 analyst consensus estimate.

ONE Gas (OGS) guides for full-year capital spending of $675M, primarily targeted for system integrity and replacement projects.

For the five years ending 2027, the utility forecasts annual capital spending of $675M-$775M, or ~$3.6B for the entire period, including ~$1B of growth capital; the increase in capital supports estimated average annual rate base growth of 7%-9% through 2027.

Net income is expected to increase by an average of 7%-9% annually through 2027, with diluted EPS of 4%-6%.

The company also expects to achieve an average annual dividend growth rate of 4%-6% through 2027, subject to board approval, with a target dividend payout ratio of 55%-65% of net income.

