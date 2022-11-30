ONE Gas forecasts below-consensus FY 2023 earnings

Nov. 30, 2022 4:56 PM ETONE Gas, Inc. (OGS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) -1.1% post-market Wednesday after saying it expects FY 2023 net income of $224M-$238M, with projected earnings per share of $4.02-$4.26, below the $4.38 analyst consensus estimate.

ONE Gas (OGS) guides for full-year capital spending of $675M, primarily targeted for system integrity and replacement projects.

For the five years ending 2027, the utility forecasts annual capital spending of $675M-$775M, or ~$3.6B for the entire period, including ~$1B of growth capital; the increase in capital supports estimated average annual rate base growth of 7%-9% through 2027.

Net income is expected to increase by an average of 7%-9% annually through 2027, with diluted EPS of 4%-6%.

The company also expects to achieve an average annual dividend growth rate of 4%-6% through 2027, subject to board approval, with a target dividend payout ratio of 55%-65% of net income.

ONE Gas (OGS) has weathered the hit from last year's winter storm Uri, capitalizing on strong demand and prices, Fade The Market writes in an analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.

Comments

