G-III Apparel Non-GAAP EPS of $1.35 misses by $0.49, revenue of $1.08B beats by $10M

Nov. 30, 2022 5:02 PM ETG-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • G-III Apparel press release (NASDAQ:GIII): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.35 misses by $0.49.
  • Revenue of $1.08B (+5.9% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Outlook: For fiscal 2023, the Company expects net sales of approximately $3.15 billion and net income between $147 million and $152 million, or between $3.00 and $3.10 per diluted share. This compares to net sales of $2.77 billion and net income of $200.6 million, or $4.05 per diluted share, last year. This guidance is inclusive of approximately $130.0 million in net sales and net income of approximately $0.10 per diluted share in connection with the operations of the Karl Lagerfeld business for the seven months in this fiscal year subsequent to Karl Lagerfeld becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
  • The Company is projecting full-year adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2023 between $265 million and $270 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $350.2 million in fiscal 2022.
  • Shares -26.03% AH.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.