G-III Apparel Non-GAAP EPS of $1.35 misses by $0.49, revenue of $1.08B beats by $10M
Nov. 30, 2022 5:02 PM ET By: Pranav Ghumatkar
- G-III Apparel press release (NASDAQ:GIII): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.35 misses by $0.49.
- Revenue of $1.08B (+5.9% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Outlook: For fiscal 2023, the Company expects net sales of approximately $3.15 billion and net income between $147 million and $152 million, or between $3.00 and $3.10 per diluted share. This compares to net sales of $2.77 billion and net income of $200.6 million, or $4.05 per diluted share, last year. This guidance is inclusive of approximately $130.0 million in net sales and net income of approximately $0.10 per diluted share in connection with the operations of the Karl Lagerfeld business for the seven months in this fiscal year subsequent to Karl Lagerfeld becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
- The Company is projecting full-year adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2023 between $265 million and $270 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $350.2 million in fiscal 2022.
- Shares -26.03% AH.
