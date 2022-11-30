Atento names new CEO and Chairman
Nov. 30, 2022 5:03 PM ETAtento S.A. (ATTO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Atento (NYSE:ATTO) on Wednesday has announced the appointment of Dimitrius Oliveira as the company's new chief executive officer and Anil Bhalla as executive chairman.
- Oliveira succeeds Carlos López-Abadía who will continue working with Atento as an advisor. Oliveira previously was Atento's South America Regional Director, leading the success of customer relationship management's firm in Brazil.
- "Based on Dimitrius´s inspiring achievements in Brazil and the South region, the Board has full confidence in his ability to lead Atento as we prepare for a successful 2023", said Robert W. Payne, Chairman of the Board.
- While Bhalla earlier held the position of CEO at the Minacs Group, a company that was later acquired by Concentrix, the US customer experience company, where he held the position of Senior Vice President Emerging Business.
Comments