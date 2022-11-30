Atento names new CEO and Chairman

Nov. 30, 2022 5:03 PM ETAtento S.A. (ATTO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Atento (NYSE:ATTO) on Wednesday has announced the appointment of Dimitrius Oliveira as the company's new chief executive officer and Anil Bhalla as executive chairman.
  • Oliveira succeeds Carlos López-Abadía who will continue working with Atento as an advisor. Oliveira previously was Atento's South America Regional Director, leading the success of customer relationship management's firm in Brazil.
  • "Based on Dimitrius´s inspiring achievements in Brazil and the South region, the Board has full confidence in his ability to lead Atento as we prepare for a successful 2023", said Robert W. Payne, Chairman of the Board.
  • While Bhalla earlier held the position of CEO at the Minacs Group, a company that was later acquired by Concentrix, the US customer experience company, where he held the position of Senior Vice President Emerging Business.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.