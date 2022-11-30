Kovo HealthTech reports Q3 results
Nov. 30, 2022 5:18 PM ETKovo HealthTech Corporation (KOVO:CA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Kovo HealthTech press release (TSXV:KOVO:CA): Q3 Revenue for three months ended September 2022 decreased to C$2,520 from C$2,609 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 driven by the timing of payment processing as the number of claims processed are slower during the summer months.
- ARR as at September 30, 2022 was approximately C$10,300, an 81% increase over September 2021. The Company is investing in new sales staff and additional marketing strategies to be implemented by Q1 2023 to augment organic growth through new channels.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 0.2% and 4.0% (three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 — 0.4% and 4.0%).
