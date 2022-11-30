Boeing awarded $234M Air Force contract

Boeing 787 Dreamliner

nycshooter

  • Boeing (BA) has been awarded Options 7, 8 and 9 to its ID/IQ contract, FA8106-16-D-0002, under order FA8134-23-F-0001, in an estimated amount of ~$234.58M.
  • The Option 7 exercise will provide E4B program management, field service representatives, system integration laboratory support, emergency support, spare procurement, spare repair and overhaul, engine sustainment, and scheduled and unscheduled depot maintenance.
  • Work is expected to be completed Nov. 30, 2023.
  • This contract is a sole-source order.
  • Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity.

Comments (1)

