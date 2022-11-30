Aerojet Rocketdyne subsidiary nabs $239M defense modification contract

Nov. 30, 2022
  • Coleman Aerospace a wholly owned subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) is being awarded a $239.68M modification (P00167) to a previously awarded contract (HQ1047-14-C-0001) to exercise an option and award Medium Range Ballistic Missile Type 1/Type 2 Lot 3.  
  • The value of this contract is increased from ~$839M to ~$1.08B.  
  • Under this modification, the contractor will provide Option CLIN 0082 program management office support for calendar year 2023 and six launch vehicles and 6 Enhanced Solid Rocket-19 motors.
  • The performance period is from Nov. 30, 2022, through Oct. 31, 2029.
  • The Missile Defense Agency is the contracting activity.

