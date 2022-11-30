Lockheed Martin secures $139.7M defense contract

Nov. 30, 2022
  • Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems (LMT) is awarded a ~$139.69M modification (P00029) to previously awarded contract HQ085121C0001 under Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Case JA-P-NCO.
  • This modification includes cost-plus-incentive-fee and firm-fixed-price contract line items.
  • The total value of the contract is increased from $415.5M3 to $555.2M.
  • Under this modification, the contractor will purchase required end items and associated materials, and continue performance on development, program management, engineering, logistics, and radar integration.
  • Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey.
  • The period of performance for this action is from Dec. 1, 2022, through Feb. 28, 2023.
  • The Missile Defense Agency is the contracting activity.

