Lockheed Martin secures $139.7M defense contract
Nov. 30, 2022 5:46 PM ETLMTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems (LMT) is awarded a ~$139.69M modification (P00029) to previously awarded contract HQ085121C0001 under Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Case JA-P-NCO.
- This modification includes cost-plus-incentive-fee and firm-fixed-price contract line items.
- The total value of the contract is increased from $415.5M3 to $555.2M.
- Under this modification, the contractor will purchase required end items and associated materials, and continue performance on development, program management, engineering, logistics, and radar integration.
- Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey.
- The period of performance for this action is from Dec. 1, 2022, through Feb. 28, 2023.
- The Missile Defense Agency is the contracting activity.
