Revive Therapeutics announces $5M offering
Nov. 30, 2022 5:54 PM ETRVVTFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Revive Therapeutics (OTCQB:RVVTF) is arranging a private placement of a minimum of $3M and up to $5M of units at a price of $0.15 per unit.
- Offering is being led by EMD Financial.
- Each Uuit shall be comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant.
- Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional share at a price of $0.20 for a period of 36 months from the closing date of offering.
- Company may issue up to an aggregate of 33.33M units for maximum aggregate gross proceeds of $5M.
- Company intends to use the net proceeds for general working capital purposes and clinical development.
- Offering is anticipated to close on or about December 14, 2022
