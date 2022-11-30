Revive Therapeutics announces $5M offering

Nov. 30, 2022
  • Revive Therapeutics (OTCQB:RVVTF) is arranging a private placement of a minimum of $3M and up to $5M of units at a price of $0.15 per unit.
  • Offering is being led by EMD Financial.
  • Each Uuit shall be comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant.
  • Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional share at a price of $0.20 for a period of 36 months from the closing date of offering.
  • Company may issue up to an aggregate of 33.33M units for maximum aggregate gross proceeds of $5M.
  • Company intends to use the net proceeds for general working capital purposes and clinical development.
  • Offering is anticipated to close on or about December 14, 2022

