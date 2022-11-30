Enochian gets Nasdaq notice for delaying crucial filings

Nov. 30, 2022 5:59 PM ETEnochian Biosciences, Inc. (ENOB)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor

  • Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) said Wednesday it received a notice from Nasdaq stating that the company has not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022, making it non-compliant with a certain listing rule.

  • Enochian previously received a notice from Nasdaq indicating that it was not complying with listing standards for not having filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended June 30 on time.

  • The company believes the delay in the filing of the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q is due to one issue resulting from the continued work being done by a third-party valuator on a company asset.

