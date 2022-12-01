Runway Growth Finance prices offering of 8.00% notes due 2027
Nov. 30, 2022 10:10 PM ETRunway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) has priced an underwritten public offering of $45M aggregate principal amount of notes due 2027.
- The notes will be issued in denominations of $25 and integral multiples of $25 in excess thereof and will bear interest at a rate of 8.00% per year, payable quarterly, with the first interest payment occurring on March 1, 2023.
- The net proceeds to the company is of ~$43.65M after payment of underwriting discounts and commissions but before deducting expenses payable by the company related to this offering.
- The notes will mature on December 31, 2027 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the company’s option on or after December 31, 2024.
- The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $6.75M aggregate principal amount of notes to cover overallotments, if any.
The offering is expected to close on December 7, 2022.
The company intends to list the notes on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RWAYZ.
