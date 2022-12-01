HPE held takeover talks with Nutanix in recent months - report

Nov. 30, 2022 10:12 PM ETHewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), NTNXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Hewlett Packard

Mrinal Pal/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has expressed takeover interest in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and held talks with the cloud computing provider in recent months, Bloomberg reported late Wednesday.

The talks have occurred off and on, and it is unclear whether the two companies can reach an agreement over price, according to the report.

Nutanix (NTNX) closed Wednesday's trading +4.1%at $28.26, giving it a market value of ~$6.5B, while HPE (HPE) ended+8.5% to $16.78, for a market cap of more than $21B.

Nutanix (NTNX) reported better than expected FQ1 revenues of $433M and guided for FY 2023 revenues of $460M-$470M.

Meanwhile, HPE (HPE) posted $7.87B in revenues for its Q4, the company's second-best ever quarterly revenue, and issued a strong forecast for FY 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.