Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has expressed takeover interest in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and held talks with the cloud computing provider in recent months, Bloomberg reported late Wednesday.

The talks have occurred off and on, and it is unclear whether the two companies can reach an agreement over price, according to the report.

Nutanix (NTNX) closed Wednesday's trading +4.1%at $28.26, giving it a market value of ~$6.5B, while HPE (HPE) ended+8.5% to $16.78, for a market cap of more than $21B.

Nutanix (NTNX) reported better than expected FQ1 revenues of $433M and guided for FY 2023 revenues of $460M-$470M.

Meanwhile, HPE (HPE) posted $7.87B in revenues for its Q4, the company's second-best ever quarterly revenue, and issued a strong forecast for FY 2023.