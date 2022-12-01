Aura Biosciences dips on pricing $80.4M public offering
Nov. 30, 2022 10:20 PM ETAura Biosciences, Inc. (AURA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) has priced an underwritten public offering of 6.7M shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $12.00/share.
- The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $80.4M, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.
- The offering is expected to close on or about December 5, 2022.
- The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,005,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.
- Shares -5.81% after hours
