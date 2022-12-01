China manufacturing shrinks for 4th month amid new wave of Covid outbreaks

Nov. 30, 2022 By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly edged up to 49.4 in November 2022 from 49.2 in October, above market forecasts of 48.9.
  • However, this was the fourth straight month of fall in factory activity, amid a new wave of COVID cases and tough curbs in many parts of the country.
  • Output fell for the third month running output, new orders were under pressure, and foreign sales remained weak.
  • Softer demand conditions and containment measures also weighed on employment in November. The employment sub-index was the lowest it has been since February 2020. In contrast, the input price sub-index has been above 50 for the last two months due to high crude oil and metals prices.
  ETFs: (FXI), (KWEB), (CQQQ), (MCHI), (ASHR), (YINN), (TDF), (CHIQ), (GXC), (EWH), (KBA), (YANG), (CXSE), (CAF), (CWEB), (PGJ), (KURE), (CHIX), (CYB).

