China manufacturing shrinks for 4th month amid new wave of Covid outbreaks
- The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly edged up to 49.4 in November 2022 from 49.2 in October, above market forecasts of 48.9.
- However, this was the fourth straight month of fall in factory activity, amid a new wave of COVID cases and tough curbs in many parts of the country.
- Output fell for the third month running output, new orders were under pressure, and foreign sales remained weak.
- Softer demand conditions and containment measures also weighed on employment in November. The employment sub-index was the lowest it has been since February 2020. In contrast, the input price sub-index has been above 50 for the last two months due to high crude oil and metals prices.
