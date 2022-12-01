Japan manufacturing shrinks the most in 2 years to 49 in November
Nov. 30, 2022 11:34 PM ETEWJ, JEQ, DXJ, FXYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI fell to 49 in November 2022 from 50.7 in October, contracting for the first time since January 2021 and at the steepest pace in two years amid cooling demand conditions and severe inflationary pressures, a final reading showed.
- Output and new orders dropped the most since August 2020 and export orders fell at a faster rate as COVID cases in some countries reemerged.
- At the same time, employment growth was unchanged, with backlogs of work decreasing at a stronger rate.
- On prices, input cost inflation eased to a 14-month low while output prices also moderated.
- "Cooling market conditions, sustained cost pressures and weak underlying demand, both domestically and internationally, were reportedly pivotal factors contributing to the declines," said economist Laura Denman at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiles the survey.
- Finally, business sentiment remained optimistic in November but weakened from October.
- ETFs: JEQ, EWJ, DXJ, FXY.
Comments