  • Liminatus Pharma LLC and Iris Acquisition (NASDAQ:IRAA) have entered into a definitive business combination pact.
  • The transaction values the combined companies at a pro forma enterprise value of $334M.
  • Upon closure, the combined company plan to operate under “Liminatus Pharma, Inc." and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • The transaction funding includes commitments for a $15M common stock PIPE financing and a $25M convertible note financing to further support Liminatus’ business growth strategy.
  • The immune-modulating cancer treatments being developed by Liminatus are a GCC Vaccine, GCC CAR-T therapy and a CD47 immune checkpoint inhibitor.
  • The GCC vaccine and CAR-T patent portfolio originated from Thomas Jefferson University (TJU).
  • The CD47 checkpoint inhibitor originates from a South Korean biotech company InnoBation Bio Co. Ltd.
  • The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023

