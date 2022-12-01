Iris Acquisition to combine with Liminatus Pharma
Dec. 01, 2022 12:17 AM ETIris Acquisition Corp (IRAA), IRAA.U, IRAAWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Liminatus Pharma LLC and Iris Acquisition (NASDAQ:IRAA) have entered into a definitive business combination pact.
- The transaction values the combined companies at a pro forma enterprise value of $334M.
- Upon closure, the combined company plan to operate under “Liminatus Pharma, Inc." and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- The transaction funding includes commitments for a $15M common stock PIPE financing and a $25M convertible note financing to further support Liminatus’ business growth strategy.
- The immune-modulating cancer treatments being developed by Liminatus are a GCC Vaccine, GCC CAR-T therapy and a CD47 immune checkpoint inhibitor.
- The GCC vaccine and CAR-T patent portfolio originated from Thomas Jefferson University (TJU).
- The CD47 checkpoint inhibitor originates from a South Korean biotech company InnoBation Bio Co. Ltd.
- The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023
Comments