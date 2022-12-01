Arco notifies receipt of going private proposal from General Atlantic L.P. & Dragoneer Investment Group

Dec. 01, 2022 12:57 AM ETArco Platform Limited (ARCE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) on Wednesday said that its board has received a preliminary non-binding proposal from General Atlantic L.P. and Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC to acquire all of the outstanding Class A common shares of the company that are not held by such parties or Oto Brasil de Sa Cavalcante and Ari de Sa Cavalcante Neto or their respective affiliates.
  • The proposal states that the Founders support the proposed deal and will roll over 100% of their Class A common shares and Class B common shares in the transaction.
  • Upon closure, the founders will maintain the same economic and voting interest in the company as they currently have.
  • The purchase price proposed by General Atlantic and Dragoneer for each Class A common share is $11.00 in cash, which represents an approximately 22% premium over today's closing price of $9.04 per Class A common share.
  • Shares of ARCE are up 4.98% after-hours.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.