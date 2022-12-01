Arco notifies receipt of going private proposal from General Atlantic L.P. & Dragoneer Investment Group
Dec. 01, 2022 12:57 AM ETArco Platform Limited (ARCE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) on Wednesday said that its board has received a preliminary non-binding proposal from General Atlantic L.P. and Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC to acquire all of the outstanding Class A common shares of the company that are not held by such parties or Oto Brasil de Sa Cavalcante and Ari de Sa Cavalcante Neto or their respective affiliates.
- The proposal states that the Founders support the proposed deal and will roll over 100% of their Class A common shares and Class B common shares in the transaction.
- Upon closure, the founders will maintain the same economic and voting interest in the company as they currently have.
- The purchase price proposed by General Atlantic and Dragoneer for each Class A common share is $11.00 in cash, which represents an approximately 22% premium over today's closing price of $9.04 per Class A common share.
- Shares of ARCE are up 4.98% after-hours.
