Iveric bio stock slides on pricing upsized $300M stock offering
Dec. 01, 2022 1:13 AM ETIVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) stock down 2.67% after-hours after the biopharmaceutical firm has priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 13,350,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $22.50/share for an expected gross proceeds of ~$300.4M.
- Underwriters are granted an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 2,002,500 shares of its common stock at the public offering price.
- All of the shares are being offered by the company.
- Offering is expected to close on or about December 5, 2022.
- Earlier, IVERIC launches $250M stock offering.
Comments