CNS Pharmaceuticals prices $6.0M securities offering

Dec. 01, 2022
  • CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) has priced a public offering of an aggregate of 1,889,764 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 1,889,764 shares of common stock at a combined public offering price of $3.175/share and associated warrant.
  • The warrants will be immediately exercisable at an exercise price of $3.03/share and will expire five years following the initial exercise date.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about December 5, 2022.
  • Net proceeds of the offering will be used for its ongoing clinical trial, other research and development, and working capital.
  • Additionally, it also has agreed that certain existing warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 16,667 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $66.00 and an expiration date of December 28, 2025 and 210,527 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $24.60 and an expiration date of January 11, 2027.
  • Shares are down 1% after-hours.

