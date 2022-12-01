CNS Pharmaceuticals prices $6.0M securities offering
Dec. 01, 2022 1:20 AM ETCNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) has priced a public offering of an aggregate of 1,889,764 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 1,889,764 shares of common stock at a combined public offering price of $3.175/share and associated warrant.
- The warrants will be immediately exercisable at an exercise price of $3.03/share and will expire five years following the initial exercise date.
- Offering is expected to close on or about December 5, 2022.
- Net proceeds of the offering will be used for its ongoing clinical trial, other research and development, and working capital.
- Additionally, it also has agreed that certain existing warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 16,667 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $66.00 and an expiration date of December 28, 2025 and 210,527 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $24.60 and an expiration date of January 11, 2027.
- Shares are down 1% after-hours.
