Valour join hands with Swedish trading platform, Autostock
Dec. 01, 2022 1:29 AM ETValour Inc. (DEFTF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Valour (OTCQB:DEFTF) on Thursday collaborates with Autostock, a Swedish trading platform to launch an automated trading strategy designed to capture weekly effects of Bitcoin.
- Both parties have agreed to an exclusive partnership for digital assets which makes it possible for clients of Autostock to make use of a weekly effect of the Bitcoin price development, in an automated manner known as Coinbot Zero by Valour.
- "Coinbot Zero by Valour executes within the ISK or Kapitalförsäkring-wrapper on Nordnet in Sweden and is based on Valour Bitcoin Zero SEK, with no management fees and precise tracking of the Bitcoin price," said Marco Infuso, Chief Sales Officer at Valour.
