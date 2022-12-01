AWS, Slalom expand next-generation strategic collaboration

Dec. 01, 2022 1:49 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing unit of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Slalom enter multiyear partnership extension to the companies’ global strategic collaboration pact, to develop solutions to help customers solve specific industry challenges.
  • The renewed agreement supports global expansion, strengthens Slalom’s collaboration with AWS Professional Services, and positions both companies to deliver innovative technology and industry-specific solutions to more joint customers.
  • In addition to supporting accelerated growth in Slalom markets across globe, both firms in 2023 will jointly create go-to-market strategies and make co-investments in support of Slalom’s continued expansion into Ireland and the Netherlands, followed by additional countries in Latin America, Asia Pacific, and through Europe over the next three years.
  • Per the terms, AWS and Slalom are expanding upon their 2019 announced collaboration to deliver AWS/Slalom Launch Centers that help enterprises accelerate their business transformations and modernize information technology services.
  • Last week, it was reported that Amazon (AMZN) was in a position to settle antitrust probes launched by European regulators.
  • An Amazon (AMZN) Web Services executive said late Tuesday that the cloud computing unit of the tech giant will likely keep hiring and building new data centers in 2023 despite a hiring freeze at the rest of the company.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.