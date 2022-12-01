AWS, Slalom expand next-generation strategic collaboration
Dec. 01, 2022 1:49 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing unit of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Slalom enter multiyear partnership extension to the companies’ global strategic collaboration pact, to develop solutions to help customers solve specific industry challenges.
- The renewed agreement supports global expansion, strengthens Slalom’s collaboration with AWS Professional Services, and positions both companies to deliver innovative technology and industry-specific solutions to more joint customers.
- In addition to supporting accelerated growth in Slalom markets across globe, both firms in 2023 will jointly create go-to-market strategies and make co-investments in support of Slalom’s continued expansion into Ireland and the Netherlands, followed by additional countries in Latin America, Asia Pacific, and through Europe over the next three years.
- Per the terms, AWS and Slalom are expanding upon their 2019 announced collaboration to deliver AWS/Slalom Launch Centers that help enterprises accelerate their business transformations and modernize information technology services.
- Last week, it was reported that Amazon (AMZN) was in a position to settle antitrust probes launched by European regulators.
- An Amazon (AMZN) Web Services executive said late Tuesday that the cloud computing unit of the tech giant will likely keep hiring and building new data centers in 2023 despite a hiring freeze at the rest of the company.
Comments