Byline Bancorp and Inland Bancorp to merge
Dec. 01, 2022 1:58 AM ETBYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Byline Bancorp (BY) entered merger agreement pursuant to which Inland Bancorp and its wholly owned subsidiary, Inland Bank and Trust, will combine with Byline Bancorp.
- It will be a cash and stock transaction valued at ~$165M, based upon company’s closing stock price as of November 29, 2022.
- The combined organization will have ~$8.5B in assets, $6.2B in loans and $6.6B in deposits, with 47 branches across the greater Chicago metropolitan area.
- Inland Bancorp, the parent company of Inland Bank and Trust, is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois and had total assets of $1.2B, total loans of $854M and total deposits of $1B as of September 30, 2022.
Comments