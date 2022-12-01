STMicro, Soitec deepen partnership on SiC substrate manufacturing technology

Dec. 01, 2022

  • STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and French semiconductor materials supplier Soitec (OTCPK:SLOIF) said on Thursday that they will enhance cooperation on Silicon Carbide ((SiC)) substrates, with the qualification of Soitec’s SiC substrate technology by ST planned over the next 18 months.
  • The collaboration to qualify Soitec technology for future 200mm SiC substrate production.
  • The material, silicon carbide ((SiC)), is used to make a growing number of chips that improve the power management of electric vehicles.
  • The key enabling semiconductor technology supports the transition to electric mobility and improved energy efficiency of industrial systems.

