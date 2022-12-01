GSI Technology announces cost reduction initiative
Dec. 01, 2022
- GSI Technology (GSIT) announced the implementation of cost reduction initiatives to better align its operational structure with its near-term and long term goals for APU products currently under development.
- GSI aims to reduce its operating expenses by approximately $7M on an annualized basis, primarily from salary reductions related to reduced headcount and salary decreases for certain retained employees, as well as targeted reductions in research and development spending.
- The cost reduction initiative is expected to be completed by March 31, 2023 and will result in an approximate 15% decrease in GSI’s global workforce.
