GSI Technology announces cost reduction initiative

Dec. 01, 2022 2:31 AM ETGSITBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • GSI Technology (GSITannounced the implementation of cost reduction initiatives to better align its operational structure with its near-term and long term goals for APU products currently under development.
  • GSI aims to reduce its operating expenses by approximately $7M on an annualized basis, primarily from salary reductions related to reduced headcount and salary decreases for certain retained employees, as well as targeted reductions in research and development spending.
  • The cost reduction initiative is expected to be completed by March 31, 2023 and will result in an approximate 15% decrease in GSI’s global workforce.

