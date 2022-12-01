CNH Industrial halts sale of construction equipment in China

Dec. 01, 2022 2:52 AM ETCNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) notifies on Thursday that effective December 31, 2022, it will cease all Construction Equipment sales activities in China.
  • The move is part of the company’s ongoing turnaround plan for its global Construction business.
  • The company remains fully committed to its customers and dealers in China and will continue to support the existing fleet of CASE Construction machines.
  • All other existing CNH Industrial activities in the country will not be affected by this decision and will continue without any change, the company said in a statement.

