CNH Industrial halts sale of construction equipment in China
Dec. 01, 2022 2:52 AM ETCNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) notifies on Thursday that effective December 31, 2022, it will cease all Construction Equipment sales activities in China.
- The move is part of the company’s ongoing turnaround plan for its global Construction business.
- The company remains fully committed to its customers and dealers in China and will continue to support the existing fleet of CASE Construction machines.
- All other existing CNH Industrial activities in the country will not be affected by this decision and will continue without any change, the company said in a statement.
Comments