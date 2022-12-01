Temenos expands agreement with Mbanq to accelerate Banking-as-a-Service

Mbanq has expanded its relationship with Temenos (OTCPK:TMSNY) to accelerate BaaS adoption in the US.

The agreement deepens the companies’ collaboration after last year’s launch of a joint credit union as-a-service offering.

Company has also made a minority investment in Mbanq to capture the BaaS market which has seen explosive growth on the back of embedded finance valued at $7T market capitalization by 2030.

Temenos and Mbanq offer an end-to-end BaaS infrastructure including regulatory support to help FinTechs launch in just a few months and with a cost-effective, pay-as-you-go model.

This partnership opens up the opportunity to target mid-sized banks in the US, enabling them to not only launch BaaS services such as deposits, credit cards or Buy Now Pay Later, but also future-proof their technology stacks by kicking off an incremental core banking renovation.