Temenos expands agreement with Mbanq to accelerate Banking-as-a-Service

Dec. 01, 2022 3:04 AM ETTMSNYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Mbanq has expanded its relationship with Temenos (OTCPK:TMSNY) to accelerate BaaS adoption in the US.

The agreement deepens the companies’ collaboration after last year’s launch of a joint credit union as-a-service offering.

Company has also made a minority investment in Mbanq to capture the BaaS market which has seen explosive growth on the back of embedded finance valued at $7T market capitalization by 2030.

Temenos and Mbanq offer an end-to-end BaaS infrastructure including regulatory support to help FinTechs launch in just a few months and with a cost-effective, pay-as-you-go model.

This partnership opens up the opportunity to target mid-sized banks in the US, enabling them to not only launch BaaS services such as deposits, credit cards or Buy Now Pay Later, but also future-proof their technology stacks by kicking off an incremental core banking renovation.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.