Gensource announces $6M private placement
Dec. 01, 2022 3:10 AM ETAGCCF, GSP:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Fertilizer development company focused on sustainable potash production, Gensource Potash Corporation (OTCPK:AGCCF) (GSP:CA) announced a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $6M.
- Offering will consist of up to 20M units at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $3M and up to 15M shares that are “flow-through shares” at a price of $0.20 per flow through share for gross proceeds of up to $3M.
- Net proceeds from the sale of the units to advance the Tugaske Project, specifically to continue with detailed engineering and procurement activities, complete well pad leasing and drilling planning and to obtain pipeline rights of way, to complete the financing process of the project, and for general working capital purposes.
- Proceeds from the sale of Flow Through Shares will be used to further expand resource definition on KL244 and KL245 and to initiate resource definition work on SMP200, all with an aim of developing a second project within the Vanguard Area.
