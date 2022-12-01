First Helium to raise $2M in non-brokered private placement

Dec. 01, 2022 3:12 AM ETFirst Helium Inc. (HELI:CA), FHELFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • First Helium (OTCQX:FHELF) launches a non-brokered private placement to issue up to 10M units for total gross proceeds of up to $2M.
  • Each Unit will be issued at a price of $0.20 and consist of one common share in the capital of the company and one common share purchase warrant.
  • Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share at a price of $0.30/share for a period of 24 months from the closing date.
  • The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 15, 2022.
  • All securities issued pursuant to the placement will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

