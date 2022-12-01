Expro secures $50M contract with North Sea operator Apache Corporation
Dec. 01, 2022 3:20 AM ETExpro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Expro (NYSE:XPRO) on Thursday has won a new $50M contract with North Sea operator Apache Corporation on its Beryl and Forties assets.
- The integrity services contract, which has a primary term of three years, and two one-year extension options, involves pumping and optimization operations across all of Apache’s North Sea assets.
- The contract will see the company invest significant capital in new equipment and technology as part of its commitment to a long-term future on the UK continental shelf.
- The project is due to start early fourth quarter 2022.
