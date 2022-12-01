Expro secures $50M contract with North Sea operator Apache Corporation

Dec. 01, 2022 3:20 AM ETExpro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Expro (NYSE:XPRO) on Thursday has won a new $50M contract with North Sea operator Apache Corporation on its Beryl and Forties assets.
  • The integrity services contract, which has a primary term of three years, and two one-year extension options, involves pumping and optimization operations across all of Apache’s North Sea assets.
  • The contract will see the company invest significant capital in new equipment and technology as part of its commitment to a long-term future on the UK continental shelf.
  • The project is due to start early fourth quarter 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.