Sasol gives six month operations update

Dec. 01, 2022 3:26 AM ETSSLBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Sasol (SSL) shareholders are advised that EPS and headline earnings per share HEPS are expected to increase by more than 20%, compared to EPS of R23,98 and HEPS of R15,21 reported for the six months ended 31 December 2021.
  • Company will continue to see the favourable impact of the higher Brent crude oil price, refining margins and weaker Rand / US Dollar exchange rate on our gross margins.
  • These benefits were partly offset by the downturn in chemical sales prices and higher chemical feedstock prices in our international operations.

