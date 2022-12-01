Li Auto makes record high deliveries in November
- Li Auto (LI) delivered 15,034 vehicles in November 2022, achieving record-high monthly deliveries and representing a 11.5% Y/Y increase.
- The cumulative deliveries reached 236,101 as of the end of November.
- “We set another monthly record with 15,034 deliveries in November. In particular, Li L9 has been the sales champion of full-size SUVs in China for two consecutive months since it commenced delivery, establishing it as a top choice for six-seat full-size family SUVs in China. Meanwhile, according to the China Insurance Automotive Safety Index evaluation results released in November, Li L9 was the first domestic full-size SUV tested for 25% frontal offset impact on both the driver and passenger sides and achieved the G rating, the highest safety rating, for both tests. Thanks to its ultra-high-strength body structure, Li L9 demonstrated class-leading performance with the ability to withstand a peak force of 116,475 Newtons in the roof strength test. Additionally, we believe that users’ satisfaction for Li L8 has exceeded their expectations since it commenced delivery in early November. Its deliveries and Li L9’s proven success have solidified our market position in the RMB300,000 to RMB500,000 price segment.” commented Yanan Shen, co-founder and president.
