Babylon subsidiary, Novo Nordisk team to expand diabetes awareness and care in Rwanda

Dec. 01, 2022
  • Babyl, a subsidiary of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN), and Novo Nordisk (NVO) have entered an innovative partnership to contribute to the expansion of diabetes awareness and care in Rwanda.
  • The new joint initiative aims to improve awareness, care and management of diabetes through community engagement, skills building and use of Babyl’s advanced digital technology.
  • The move to offer digital consultations to patients across Rwanda, and to support the initiative, Babyl will be rolling out a training scheme for clinicians to digitally provide diabetes care for patients, drawing on Novo Nordisk’s global expertise and best practices.
  • Shares of BBLN are down 3.94% after-hours.

