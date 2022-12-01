Babylon subsidiary, Novo Nordisk team to expand diabetes awareness and care in Rwanda
Dec. 01, 2022 3:48 AM ETBabylon Holdings Limited (BBLN), NVO, NONOFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Babyl, a subsidiary of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN), and Novo Nordisk (NVO) have entered an innovative partnership to contribute to the expansion of diabetes awareness and care in Rwanda.
- The new joint initiative aims to improve awareness, care and management of diabetes through community engagement, skills building and use of Babyl’s advanced digital technology.
- The move to offer digital consultations to patients across Rwanda, and to support the initiative, Babyl will be rolling out a training scheme for clinicians to digitally provide diabetes care for patients, drawing on Novo Nordisk’s global expertise and best practices.
- Shares of BBLN are down 3.94% after-hours.
