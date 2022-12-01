Horizonte Minerals awarded two port contracts for Araguaia Nickel Project
Dec. 01, 2022 3:57 AM ETHorizonte Minerals Plc (HZMMF), HZM:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Horizonte Minerals (OTCPK:HZMMF) has entered into two long-term port agreements, thereby securing access for the import of required raw materials and the export of its final ferro nickel product, for its 100%-owned Araguaia Nickel Project in Brazil, where construction is underway and first production remains on track to commence in Q1-2024.
- Two Port contracts signed for a minimum of 5-years to cover in-bound consumables and outbound ferro nickel product through the Vila do Conde Port.
- Port operation costs in line with feasibility study with synergies through inbound loads to site and backhaul loads to port; and
- The Vila do Conde Port has established transfer facilities and bonded warehouses ensuring no additional capital required to develop the facility.
