Germany Manufacturing PMI revised lower to 46.2 in November, extending decline for a fifth straight month
Dec. 01, 2022 4:10 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The S&P Global/BME Germany Manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 46.2 in November of 2022 from a preliminary of 46.7, pointing to a slightly sharper contraction in factory activity than initially estimated, and extending the decline for a fifth straight month.
- However, the index was above a two-and-a-half year low of 45.1 in October, with easing supply-chain constraints cited as a factor.
- Weakening demand due to high energy costs, soaring inflation and an uncertain economic outlook continues to weigh, with lower sales to Asia and across Europe.
- Input cost inflation sinks to 23-month low as lead times shorten.
- German manufacturers remained pessimistic about the year ahead outlook for output in November, citing concerns about energy security, high inflation, tightening financial conditions and growth prospects both domestically and abroad.
- Lastly, November's survey showed a further, albeit slower, rise in employment. The increase in workforce numbers, which firms partly attributed to the filling of vacancies, was the second slowest in the current 21-month sequence of job creation.
