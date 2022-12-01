Eurozone manufacturing activity up slightly in November; inflationary pressures eases
- The S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI was revised slightly lower to 47.1 in November of 2022 from a preliminary of 47.3, although it remained above 46.4 in October which was the lowest reading since May of 2020.
- Figures pointed to a fifth straight month of falling factory activity, with all of the monitored eurozone nations which combined account for roughly 90% of manufacturing activity, showing a contraction.
- Output continued to decline although at a slower pace and the level of incoming new orders fell sharply once again as client demand in markets across the eurozone and other parts of the globe deteriorated.
- There was also a further easing of inflationary pressures, in part due to weaker demand and reduced strain on suppliers.
- S&P Global notes that: "Looking ahead, future output expectations have picked up slightly on improved supply chain and energy market signals, the latter buoyed by warmer than usual autumn weather, but confidence remains amongst the lowest seen over the past decade."
