French manufacturing PMI revised lower, but price pressures continue to ease
Dec. 01, 2022 4:30 AM ETEWQ, FLFRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The S&P Global France Manufacturing PMI rose to 48.3 in November of 2022, from 47.2 in the prior month, revised downwards from the preliminary estimate of 49.1.
- Still, the result marked the third consecutive contraction for the French manufacturing sector as both output and new orders fell again, although at a softer pace, with firms citing generally weak demand conditions.
- Purchasing activity was also reduced again, amid efforts to preserve cashflows and keep stock levels lean while backlogs of work fell for a third consecutive month.
- Meanwhile, employment continued to rise.
- On the price front, cost pressures were at their weakest level in almost two years.
- Finally, firms were at their most pessimistic towards the 12-month outlook since May 2020, amid concerns regarding the European energy crisis, high inflation and persistent weakness in demand.
- ETFs: EWQ, FLFR.
