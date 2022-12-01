French manufacturing PMI revised lower, but price pressures continue to ease

Dec. 01, 2022 4:30 AM ETEWQ, FLFRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The S&P Global France Manufacturing PMI rose to 48.3 in November of 2022, from 47.2 in the prior month, revised downwards from the preliminary estimate of 49.1.
  • Still, the result marked the third consecutive contraction for the French manufacturing sector as both output and new orders fell again, although at a softer pace, with firms citing generally weak demand conditions.
  • Purchasing activity was also reduced again, amid efforts to preserve cashflows and keep stock levels lean while backlogs of work fell for a third consecutive month.
  • Meanwhile, employment continued to rise.
  • On the price front, cost pressures were at their weakest level in almost two years.
  • Finally, firms were at their most pessimistic towards the 12-month outlook since May 2020, amid concerns regarding the European energy crisis, high inflation and persistent weakness in demand.
  • ETFs: EWQ, FLFR.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.