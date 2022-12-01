AbCellera, Rallybio team up to discover antibody therapies for rare diseases

AbCellera (NASDAQ:ABCL) and Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

  • AbCellera (NASDAQ:ABCL) and Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) entered a strategic collaboration to discover, develop, and commercialize novel antibody-based therapies for rare diseases.
  • This multi-year, multi-target partnership will combine AbCellera's antibody discovery engine with Rallybio's clinical and commercial expertise in rare diseases to identify candidates and deliver therapies.
  • Under the agreement, AbCellera and Rallybio will co-develop up to five rare disease therapy targets, which will be chosen together by both companies.
  • The collaboration will allow Rallybio to add product candidates to its existing pipeline and also provides AbCellera an option to conduct process development and clinical manufacturing activities.
  • The companies said the partnership's first program will focus on rare metabolic diseases.
  • "By bringing together Rallybio’s deep expertise in rare diseases with AbCellera’s integrated technology for delivering clinical leads with unmatched precision and speed, this partnership creates a unique advantage that we believe will deliver new and transformative medicines to patients," said AbCellera Founder and CEO Carl Hansen.

