D-BOX Technologies and RSEAT join hands for multipurpose haptic platform
Dec. 01, 2022 4:50 AM ETDBOXFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- D-BOX Technologies (OTCPK:DBOXF) is partnering with RSEAT, a European leading manufacturer of premium sim racing equipment, to design and market the first high-fidelity, multipurpose haptic platform.
- This innovative plug and play, low-profile platform will be compatible with all RSEAT sim racing rigs and almost all chassis from other sim racing equipment manufacturers.
- Aimed at sim racers of all genres and skill levels, this haptic product greatly enhances the racing experience, giving drivers an improved sense of realism transmitted through feedback to the chassis.
- “The challenge was to build not only a sim racing platform, which in of itself was a first, but a multipurpose platform that can be used to experience different types of content such as movies, TV series, music and relaxation clips. This innovation opens up a world of possibilities in home entertainment, in the commercial sector, and RSEAT understood this really well in deciding to work with us. This technological breakthrough once again demonstrates the recognition of our peers when it comes to innovation and our great expertise in haptic technology.” said Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO.
Comments