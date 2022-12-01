Micro Focus and Jaguar TCS Racing renew partnership

Dec. 01, 2022 5:00 AM ETMFGPBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Micro Focus (MFGP) renewed partnership with Jaguar TCS Racing as part of the company's overall commitment to embracing environmental sustainability and shifting to a lower-carbon economy.
  • Company will provide software and services to Jaguar TCS Racing in support of their pursuit for more points, podiums and wins in Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the first net-zero carbon sport.
  • Micro Focus software and Professional Services support Jaguar TCS Racing in improving car performance for races with the larger goal of developing more sustainable mobility solutions.
  • A quick look at company's recent earnings release: 'Micro Focus International Non-GAAP EPS of 57.34c, revenue of $1.3B misses by $20M'

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.