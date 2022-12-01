Micro Focus and Jaguar TCS Racing renew partnership
Dec. 01, 2022 5:00 AM ETMFGPBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Micro Focus (MFGP) renewed partnership with Jaguar TCS Racing as part of the company's overall commitment to embracing environmental sustainability and shifting to a lower-carbon economy.
- Company will provide software and services to Jaguar TCS Racing in support of their pursuit for more points, podiums and wins in Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the first net-zero carbon sport.
- Micro Focus software and Professional Services support Jaguar TCS Racing in improving car performance for races with the larger goal of developing more sustainable mobility solutions.
