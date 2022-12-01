European markets notch a six-month high after Fed hints at smaller rate hikes

London +0.02%. UK November final manufacturing PMI 46.5 vs 46.2 prelim.

UK November Nationwide house prices -1.4% vs -0.3% m/m expected.

Germany +0.33%. Germany November final manufacturing PMI 46.2 vs 46.7 prelim.

Germany October retail sales -2.8% vs -0.6% m/m expected.

France -0.03%. France November final manufacturing PMI 48.3 vs 49.1 prelim.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.5% to notch a six-month high, with tech stocks climbing to lead gains while autos fell.

Eurozone November final manufacturing PMI 47.1 vs 47.3 prelim.

Italy November manufacturing PMI 48.4 vs 47.0 expected.

Switzerland November manufacturing PMI 53.9 vs 54.0 expected.

Spain November manufacturing PMI 45.7 vs 45.6 expected.

Switzerland November CPI +3.0% vs +3.0% y/y expected.

Coming up in the session: Eurozone October unemployment rate at 1000 GMT; US November Challenger layoffs, job cuts at 1230 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than seven basis point to 3.62%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than eleven basis point to 1.83%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than four basis point to 3.11%.